Villarreal president slams Giovani Lo Celso penalty decision in Liverpool defeat

Villarreal club president Fernando Roig has hit out at referee Danny Makkelie for not awarding an early penalty in their Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

The Yellow Submarine’s European journey came to an end on a dramatic night at the Estadio de la Ceramica as Unai Emery’s side pushed for a first ever Champions League final spot.

Despite trailing 2-0 from the first leg at Anfield last month, Emery’s charges were motivated by the challenge of turning the tie around on home soil.

First half goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin tipped the game in the hosts favour before a ruthless second half response from Liverpool.

However, Roig was left incensed by Makkelie’s refusal to check VAR, or award a penalty after Reds keeper Alisson collided with Giovani Lo Celso before the break.

“It was scandalous. He (Alisson) takes Lo Celso out, it’s a key move by the referee, who has been sneaky because from minute one he has always opted in their favour” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I don’t want it as an excuse, because Liverpool are a great team, and we could have lost the first leg by more than 2-0.

“But today, the referee is not at the right level for this type of match. His performance has had an impact on the result.”

Villarreal return to the day job of La Liga action this weekend with a home game against Emery’s former side Sevilla with four matches left this season.

