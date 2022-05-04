Thiago Alcantara chasing Clarence Seedorf’s record amid Liverpool’s Champions League run

Thiago Alcantara is chasing down a record.

His Liverpool team knocked Villarreal out of the Champions League in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night to secure their place in the final of Europe’s elite club competition in Paris.

The Reds have many key men, none more so than Thiago.

The Spaniard of Brazilian parentage has been hugely impressive in recent times and will be important to Liverpool’s chances of overcoming either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Paris.

After all, report Marca, it won’t be his first rodeo.

If Liverpool win, Thiago will match Clarence Seedorf’s record as being the only player to have won the Champions League playing for three different clubs. Seedorf did it with Ajax in 1995, Madrid in 1998 and Milan in both 2003 and 2007.

Samuel Eto’o was also part of three Champions League winning clubs – Madrid in 2000, Barcelona in 2006 and 2009 and Internazionale in 2010 – but he didn’t play a minute in Madrid’s triumph and was actually on loan at Mallorca at the time.

But there’s no such nuance with Thiago. He won with Barcelona in 2011 and with Bayern Munich in 2020. Now, he’ll look to earn his third ring as well as a place in history beside the great Seedorf.