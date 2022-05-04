Paulo Dybala set to leave Juventus and has chosen his next club

Paulo Dybala has chosen his new destination.

The Argentine’s contract with Juventus expires at the end of this season and speculation had been fierce as to where he’d head next once it became clear he wasn’t going to stay in Turin.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona had both been credited with interest in his services but according to Gazzetta dello Sport as carried by Marca the forward won’t be leaving Italy.

They report that he’ll join Juventus’ fierce rivals Internazionale.

Dybala will sign a four-year deal at San Siro worth €6m per year.

Dybala has played 289 games for Juventus, contributing 114 goals and 48 assists. He’s won the Scudetto five times, the Coppa de Italia four times and the Supercoppa Italiana three times.

Dybala will hope that his high-profile summer move can propel him into Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, will head to Qatar much-fancied.