Marc-Andre ter Stegen decides against going to the Nations League to rest up for Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen won’t be going to the Nations League.

The German goalkeeper has opted against representing his country this summer to rest up and be ready for the new season with Barcelona according to Mundo Deportivo.

The German national team face Italy twice as well as England and Hungary in four games between June fourth and 14th but Ter Stegen won’t be there. He wants to recover fully after a hectic three seasons affected by injury and questionable form.

Ter Stegen’s right knee was operated on in Sweden before Euro 2020 at the end of last season. He didn’t return to action until matchday three of La Liga when Barcelona played Getafe.

The summer of 2021 was the third of his last four where he was recovering from injury rather relaxing at the beach with family.

And so the goalkeeper has taken the decision to take the summer off and ensure he’s back fully fit for the new season come the beginning of the August. It’ll be a big one for him and Barcelona.