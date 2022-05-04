Liverpool star Luis Diaz grew up idolising Barcelona star Ronaldinho

Just when it seemed as if Villarreal were on the verge of a titanic comeback, Colombian winger Luis Diaz entered the pitch at half-time and ‘revolutionised’ the match, as they say in Spain.

Liverpool improved as a team naturally but Diaz was operating on a different level to the rest of those on the pitch and was rewarded with a goal that took the tie out of Villarreal’s reach.

Until January, Diaz was playing across the border at Porto and many in Spain would have baulked at the large price tag he commanded. Now, most fans could only dream of signing him.

As it happens, Diaz himself dreamed of signing for Barcelona.

🤩 Luis Díaz, además de buenísimo, es del Barça.pic.twitter.com/PR0wqEyF64 — fermeiker (@fermeiker) May 3, 2022

In an old interview with El Ambito from Colombia, Diaz confesses that he is a Barcelona fan when asked Barca or Madrid. He also prefers Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even so, his true idol, was Ronaldinho. Some investigative work by Mundo Deportivo found that the great Brazilian was the star he admired most. Cules will be hoping that they can make that dream come true at some point down the line.