Ligue 1 prepare two measures to address financial imbalances caused by Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 will take steps to control Paris Saint-Germain’s finances.

That’s according to L’Equipe as carried by Diario AS, who report that the DNCG, the financial body in charge of supervising the accounts of French clubs, will implement two new measures.

The first is that no club will be able to have a wage bill greater than 70% of its income. PSG’s currently wage bill is close to 91% of its turnover, so they’d have to trim this figure significantly.

Another measure to be implemented is that no club can have a debt greater than it’s share capital. This wouldn’t really affect PSG as they can constantly inject capital through QSI.

The moves come as part of a recognition from the French football authorities that PSG’s financial strength is out of control and is damaging the integrity of Ligue 1.

PSG are already crowned champions this season and sit 14 points clear of second-placed Marseille with three games to go. This is despite the fact that they’ve been heavily criticised this season and look likely to part ways with coach Mauricio Pochettino soon.