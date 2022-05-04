Karim Benzema to adorn gigantic pre-match tifo at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening

Real Madrid face Manchester City this evening.

And it’s as big a game as they come – the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu.

City won the first leg 4-3 at the Etihad Stadium last Tuesday but Madrid have made a habit of staging remarkable European comebacks this season. And the Bernabeu is a tough place to go.

That’s according to Diario AS, who report that the south end of the Bernabeu will produce a gigantic tifo pre-game entitled: “Another magical night for the Kings of Europe”. Karim Benzema, Madrid’s top scorer, will be the principal character on the tifo.

Madrid have never managed to make it into the final of the Champions League after losing the first leg of the semi-final but belief is running deep and strong in the Spanish capital right now.

Benzema spearheaded remarkable comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in previous rounds of the competition and the manner in which the first leg went has inspired belief that they can do it again. The party following their La Liga title last weekend hasn’t subsided and they’ll look to maintain momentum.