Juventus interested in Frenkie de Jong after Barcelona put him on the transfer market

Barcelona have put Frenkie de Jong on the transfer market.

That’s according to Diario AS, who report that the Dutchman could be set to leave Camp Nou this summer transfer window.

Many of Europe’s elite are interested in the midfielder including Serie A giants Juventus. Barcelona’s asking price, however, is understood to pose a problem for the Italian outfit.

Frenkie joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 from Ajax after a remarkable season that saw him lead them to the semi-final of the Champions League only to lose to Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s not been a smooth ride for the 24-year-old since.

He’s made 137 appearances for La Blaugrana, contributing 13 goals and 17 assists. But he’s failed to find his best position in Barcelona’s midfield amidst a period of institutional instability.

While Frenkie’s talent is undisputed, the fact is that he’s probably the most saleable asset the club have given the options they have in midfield. That’s attractive given their financial situation.