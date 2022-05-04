Joao Felix working hard at Cerro del Espino to make it back for Atletico Madrid this season

Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix is working hard to get back to action.

The Portuguese forward had been ruled out until the end of the season but is putting in the hours at Cerro del Espino and actually has a shot at earning minutes before La Liga comes to an end.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that Felix spent Wednesday working with Jose Ignacio Zahinos on the grass. They worked on running as well as spending time with the ball.

Things went smoothly and if everything goes to plan Felix could make it back to first team action for Atletico in two weeks.

And that could be a real boon to Diego Simeone.

Atletico are currently fighting with Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Sociedad for a place in the top four and face a daunting derby with Real Madrid this weekend.

Having Felix back would offer them real firepower.