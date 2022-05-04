Dani Alves awaiting Barcelona’s decision as to whether they’ll renew his contract

Dani Alves’ contract with Barcelona expires this summer.

The Brazilian re-joined La Blaugrana during the January transfer window from Sao Paulo and has performed impressively despite his advanced years. The right-back turns 39 in two days.

Alves has suffered from the same slump that’s affected the entire Barcelona squad in recent weeks but overall he’s impressed. It’s understood that he’s also been fundamental in the dressing room.

That’s according to Marca, who report the veteran has shown real leadership skills and tried to transmit his experience to younger teammates. He’s also brought a sense of fun and adventure.

His age, however, is a mitigating factor. A decision will be taken in the coming weeks – until then all Alves can do is continue to do what he’s been doing so far and try to help his team.

Alves, who’s earned 123 caps for the Brazilian national team and hopes to be part of their squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has played 13 games for La Blaugrana so far this season.

He’s contributed one goal and three assists in all competitions.