Celta’s Santi Mina sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of sexual abuse

Celta’s Santi Mina has been sentenced to four years in prison.

That’s according to Diario AS, who report Mina has been found guilty of sexual abuse but has been acquitted of sexual assault.

He must pay €50,000 in compensation to the victim and has had a restraining order imposed on him. Mina must maintain a distance of 500 metres from the victim for 12 years.

Ibiza’s David Goldar, also on trial, has been absolved of criminal liability. He had only been accused of sexual assault.

Mina’s defence will appeal the sentence, having alleged that the victim consented to the activity during the trial. The events in question occurred in Mojacar in Almeria in the summer of 2017.

And now Celta must decide what they’re going to do regarding the matter. Their president, Carlos Mourino, proclaimed that they’d take a policy of zero tolerance but assumed innocence.

Now that Mina has been found guilty they’ll need to take action.