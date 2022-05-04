Celta issue club statement in response to Santi Mina’s prison sentence for sexual abuse

Celta’s Santi Mina has been sentenced to four years in prison.

That’s according to Diario AS, who report Mina has been found guilty of sexual abuse but has been acquitted of sexual assault.

He must pay €50,000 in compensation to the victim and has had a restraining order imposed on him. Mina must maintain a distance of 500 metres from the victim for 12 years.

Ibiza’s David Goldar, also on trial, has been absolved of criminal liability. He had only been accused of sexual assault.

Mina’s defence will appeal the sentence, having alleged that the victim consented to the activity during the trial. The events in question occurred in Mojacar in Almeria in the summer of 2017.

And now Celta have responded to the conviction. Their president, Carlos Mourino, had proclaimed that they’d take a policy of zero tolerance but assumed innocence. They’ve taken the decision to open a disciplinary case and remove him from first team training.

Their statement read as follows according to Mundo Deportivo.

“As a result of the ruling of the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Almeria, issued today, RC Celta has decided to open a disciplinary case on the player Santiago Mina to elucidate his work responsibilities in view of this resolution,” they said.

“For this reason and as a precaution, it’s been decided to temporarily remove the player from first team training, without prejudice to his continuing to carry out the activities indicated by the club for this purpose.

“RC Celta respects the player’s right to defence but is obliged to take measures against these events that undermine the image of the club and attack its values, once again showing its absolute rejection of the offence defined in the judicial resolution.”