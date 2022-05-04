Barcelona vow to re-introduce Pedri slowly and carefully back into their first team dynamics

Pedri has been a huge loss for Barcelona.

The teenager from the Canary Islands was injured during La Blaugrana’s Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt. He suffered a tear in the femoral biceps of his left leg.

That’s meant he’ll miss the rest of the season according to Mundo Deportivo and Barcelona will be careful in the way they re-introduce their talisman back into the dynamics of the first team.

Pedri endured an intense first season in elite football. He played a full campaign for Barcelona before going to Euro 2020 and then the Olympic Games with La Roja. He had little rest and paid for it at the beginning of 2021/22 with a debilitating muscular injury.

Barcelona’s medical team are working in tandem with the club’s fitness coaches to develop a program whereby the talented 19-year-old can leave such muscular injuries behind. Because Barcelona are simply a different team without the playmaker in it.