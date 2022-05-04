Barcelona signing Franck Kessie proving key as Milan battle Internazionale for the Scudetto

Franck Kessie’s arrival at Barcelona is coming ever closer.

The deal to sign him from Milan on a free transfer this summer is already done and the official announcement is imminent according to Diario Sport. But the player is focused on Milan.

The Italian giants are top of Serie A with just three games left and are in the midst of an intense battle with their great rivals Internazionale. They’ve not lifted the Scudetto for a decade.

Despite the fact everyone knows Kessie is heading to Catalonia come the end of the season Stefano Pioli hasn’t stopped counting on him – far from it, in fact. He’s started eleven of their last twelve games, playing the full 90 minutes in ten of the last 13.

Kessie will bring a profile to Camp Nou that isn’t there, blessing Xavi Hernandez with another type of midfielder than what he currently has available to him. He’s an exciting acquisition.