Barcelona re-focus on negotiations to renew Gavi’s contract at Camp Nou

Barcelona have re-focused on negotiations with Gavi.

That’s according to Marca, who report that now that they’ve reached agreements with Ronald Araujo and Sergi Roberto and re-opened dialogue with Ousmane Dembele, it’s Gavi’s turn.

The Catalan club plan to meet with the Andalusian midfielder’s representatives this week to lock down one of their most exciting talents. His current deal runs until the summer of 2023.

The 17-year-old still doesn’t have a salary in line with his importance to the team. He’s earning around €100k per season, the lowest-paid player in the first-team.

Gavi’s release clause is set at just €50m and he has played 43 games across all competitions for Barcelona this season since making his debut against Getafe back on August 28th.

He’s since provided six assists and earned a place with La Roja.

Barcelona are cogniscent that several of Europe’s elite are monitoring Gavi’s situation and hope to tie him down for some time. Their plan is to broach the distance between the two parties, like they’ve done with Araujo, and get the deal done.