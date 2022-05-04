Barcelona have already decided whether or not they’re going to keep Adama Traore

Adama Traore won’t be at Barcelona next season.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who claim that the Spanish winger isn’t part of Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff’s squad planning at Camp Nou. He’ll return to the Premier League.

Adama was signed during the January transfer window by Barcelona on loan until the season’s end from Wolverhampton Wanderers. A purchase option of €30m was included.

But La Blaugrana had hoped that Francisco Trincao, who’s on loan at Wolves from Barcelona, could head to England on a permanent deal and that could lessen the fee they pay for Adama. This won’t happen and Barcelona aren’t going to pay €30m for Adama.

Part of the reason Adama was signed was because Ousmane Dembele was out in the cold and on the transfer market. The Frenchman has since returned to the first team’s dynamics to become the undisputed starter out on the right flank.

It’s thought Barcelona’s priority lies in renewing Dembele’s contract and also moving for Leeds United’s Raphinha, a Brazilian international who’s impressed in the Premier League.