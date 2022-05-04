Barcelona fined by UEFA for Boixos Nois behaviour

Barcelona have been fined €10,000 for failing to control their fans by UEFA.

The incidents took place outside Camp Nou back in March, when Galatasaray visited the Catalan capital for the first leg of their Europa League tie.

Mundo Deportivo carried the information from Esport3, which put the problems squarely at the feet of the Boixos Nois. The far-right supporters group are banned from Camp Nou, something which occurred in the first Presidency of Joan Laporta.

It appears they are giving him a headache again however. UEFA say that flares were launched at the police vans outside the stadium in the lead up to the match and that the group in question were armed with homemade weapons too.

This will amuse the club little, who have gone to great lengths to expel the Boixos Nois from the club and see that they do not cause further trouble to the club. Even so, the fine will feel a like a drop in the ocean for a club managing billions in debt.