Barcelona close agreement with Sergi Roberto to renew his contract

Barcelona have reached an agreement to renew Sergi Roberto.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who report that La Blaugrana have closed a deal with the Catalan to extend his contract for one year. It had been set to expire at the end of this season.

Roberto has agreed to reduce his salary to close to half of what it was in light of Barcelona’s financial situation. Xavi Hernandez, his former teammate and current coach, was influential in the deal.

Roberto won’t play again for the rest of this season, however. He had been on the verge of recovering from a previous injury before suffering a relapse just before last weekend’s tie with Mallorca.

Roberto, 30, has spent his entire career at Camp Nou.

He’s made 316 first team appearances for Barcelona, providing 12 goals and 37 assists. He’s also earned eleven caps for La Roja.

A versatile player, he can play in midfield or at right back.