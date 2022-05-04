Ansu Fati focused on winning trophies with Barcelona above all else

After another three months out with injury in a difficult season, Ansu Fati returned to the field of play on Sunday night. Having spent most of the season trying to rehabilitate from knee injuries but will be hoping to make it back to full fitness again.

Fitness permitting, it seems as if Ansu is destined to be star for his quick feet and eye for goal. The teenager also inherited Lionel Messi’s number 10 shirt after the Argentine left Barcelona, showing he is not afraid of taking on responsibility too.

At a recent Nike event Ansu was asked if that future was possible away form Camp Nou, he was fairly assertive with his answer.

“No, honestly. Barca have given me everything. This is my club.”

“My main ambition is winning titles with Barcelona, achieving that for the club and the fans is my main objective.”

Diario AS covered the quotes from the event, where he was also asked about the Spanish national team. Fati was in the squad before his injury issues and had already scored for La Roja in his four caps. If all goes well, Fati would like to improve that record at the World Cup.

“Being with the national team is always a dream, especially during a World Cup. I’ve dreamed of winning that trophy all my life, so we shall see.”

Finally, he also revealed a perhaps surprising childhood hero. Even if they are very different players, Ansu was a fan of a former Chelsea and Ivory Coast international when asked for an idol.

“Didier Drogba when I was younger, he was incredible. But instead of looking at one player in particular, I prefer to watch footballers in general and enjoy all of the great players that we have seen over the years. I am always inspired by the best.”