(WATCH) Francis Coquelin doubles Villarreal’s lead against Liverpool

Villarreal have levelled their Champions League semi final with Liverpool at 2-2 on aggregate thanks to a stunning goal from French star Francis Coquelin.

Unai Emery’s side have turned the tie on its head in Castellon with an incredible first 45 minutes at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Boulaye Dia netted his first European goal of the campaign inside 90 seconds to send the home fans wild in their pursuit of a European upset.

Boulaye Dia gets the opener! Villarreal have already halved their deficit in the third minute of the game! This tie IS NOT over!

However, despite the visitors looking well placed to fight back before the interval, Emery’s well drilled hosts maintained their structure to fend off Jurgen Klopp’s side.

That resilience paid off perfectly just before the break as Coquelin wrestled free from his marker inside the box to superbly head home Etienne Capoue’s deep cross.

A great cross, a stunning leap, and a perfect header! Francis Coquelin has drawn this tie level!

The second half is all set for an iconic night on the Spanish East coast, with Villarreal pushing for a first ever Champions League appearance in Paris later this month.

Images via Getty Images