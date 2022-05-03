(WATCH) Boulaye Dia hands Villarreal shock lead over Liverpool

Villarreal have secured a dream start in their Champions League semi-final second leg with an early goal from Senegalese international Boulaye Dia.

Unai Emery‘s side are aiming to seal their first ever Champions League final appearance after winning the 2021 Europa League.

However, the La Liga club need to overturn a two goal deficit against Jurgen Klopp’s visitors.

Dia changed the complexion of the contest with his first European goal of the campaign inside 90 seconds in Castellon.

Giovani Lo Celso’s cross was recycled back into the box by Pervis Estupinan for Dia to poke home.

Boulaye Dia gets the opener! ⚽️ Villarreal have already halved their deficit in the third minute of the game! 😱 This tie IS NOT over! 👊#UCL pic.twitter.com/fKUIE4JZ7F — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

A positive start on the night at the Estadio de la Ceramica has increased optimism of the home side causing a major upset against the Premier League giants.

Emery is unlikely to make too many changes at the break, with the former Sevilla boss confident his patient approach will pay off on the night.

