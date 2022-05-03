Villarreal and Liverpool’s predicted lineups ahead of Champions League semi-final second leg

Villarreal welcome Liverpool to La Ceramica this evening.

It’s as big a game as they get – the second leg of the semi-final of the Champions League. Villarreal are undoubtedly the underdogs heading into the tie but they believe they can pull off an upset.

Liverpool won the first leg 2-0 at Anfield last Wednesday. Pervis Estupinan’s own goal broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute before Sadio Mane doubled Liverpool’s lead two minutes later.

Unai Emery will set Villarreal up in a 4-3-1-2 according to Marca.

Geronimo Rulli will start in goal behind a back four of Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres and Pervis Estupinan.

Etienne Capoue will anchor the midfield with Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin either side of him and Giovani Lo Celso ahead. Gerard Moreno and Arnaut Danjuma will lead the line.

Jurgen Klopp will set Liverpool up in a 4-3-3.

Alisson will start in goal behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho will anchor the midfield with Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara either side of him. Sadio Mane will lead the line flanked by Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool managed to maintain their winning momentum this past weekend, winning 1-0 against an in-form Newcastle United at St. James’ Park to keep their title challenge alive.

Villarreal, however, were unable to secure a result on the road in the Basque Country. They lost 1-0 to Alaves at Mendizorroza.

Liverpool are heavy favourites going into this one but Villarreal have shown a capacity for the remarkable already this season.

Time will tell.