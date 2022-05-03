Trent Alexander-Arnold hails Liverpool’s response in Villarreal win

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has praised his teammates resilience in their 3-2 Champions League win at Villarreal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now set for a third Champions League final appearance under the German coach in Paris on May 28th.

However, despite the emotional scenes for the visitors after the final whistle, it was far from plain sailing in Castellon.

Two early goals for Unai Emery’s hosts had threatened to derail Liverpool’s quadruple hopes in a dramatic semi final second leg.

The Reds showed an incredible ruthlessness in the second period, with goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane eventually transforming the game.

“We never seem to make these Champions League semi-finals easy for ourselves”, as per BBC Sport.

“Difficult, really difficult. We came here and they played very well first-half.

“We regrouped at half-time and got the game by the scruff of the neck. We did what we needed to do.

“We expected it but sometimes you can’t control the game how you want to.

"We never tend to make these Champions League semis easy for ourselves." 😅 Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho reflect on Liverpool's comeback win to secure a place in the #UCL final! 🇫🇷 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/quNK7Nt2rc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

“We never played football that first half and didn’t pick up any second balls.

“They played the game they wanted to and we allowed them to do that.

“Second half we came our and controlled the goal better. One bad half over two legs, we can concede that to get the job done.”

Liverpool will learn their final opponents after tomorrow night’s last four showdown in the Spanish capital as Real Madrid host Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s City currently have the advantage as they aim for a first Champions League title, up against Carlo Ancelotti’s newly crowned La Liga champions.

Images via Getty Images