Real Madrid are reportedly open to selling Casemiro this summer transfer window

Casemiro could leave Real Madrid this summer.

That’s according to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte as carried by Mundo Deportivo. They assert that Los Blancos are willing to listen to offers for the 30-year-old midfielder.

Madrid want to rejuvenate their engine room this close season and for that reason Casemiro could be made a sacrificial lamb. The Spanish club would ask for €50m for the pivot.

Casemiro is contracted to the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2025 and two of Europe’s biggest clubs have been credited with interest in him; Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Should they sell Casemiro, Madrid would use the funds to target a younger replacement. Two names mentioned are Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Casemiro, born in Sao Jose dos Campos, joined Los Blancos from Sao Paulo in 2013. He broke into the first team at the Bernabeu in 2015 after a season-long loan at Porto and has become a club legend, making 329 appearances and winning everything.