Real Betis’ Top Four hopes hit by Getafe stalemate

Real Betis’ chances of securing a Champions League spot this season have been dented by a 0-0 draw at Getafe.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side are aiming to follow up their Copa del Rey triumph with a Top Four finish, for the first time since 2005, in a busy end of season run-in.

However, they now trail fourth place Atletico Madrid, with four games still to play in 2021/22, after a stalemate in the Spanish capital.

The visitors created plenty of chances from the start, at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez, with German Pezzella denied by David Soria, before Nabil Fekir floated a free kick just wide.

Getafe carried a sporadic threat after the restart, but a valuable point at home moves Quique Sanchez Flores’ team another step closer to top flight survival.

Up next for Pellegrini’s Real Betis is a home tie against Barcelona this weekend with Getafe hosting local rivals Rayo Vallecano.

