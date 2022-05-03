Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes welcomes two more Barcelona players to his stable

Jorge Mendes has signed two new Barcelona players.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who claim Ez Abde and Inaki Pena will work closely with the Portuguese agent from here on.

They both belong to the Integral Advising Football agency owned by Javi Garrido, who works closely with Mendes.

Inaki is on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray at this moment in time while Abde broke into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of the season after joining from Hercules in the summer.

Barcelona believe Abde has a lot of potential and could be on the move this coming close-season. They expect offers to arrive.

Because it appears difficult for Abde to regain his place in the first team. He’s a talented player but not quite of the level needed to be a regular Barcelona first-teamer.

The likeliest options for Abde include staying at Barcelona B for another season, leaving on loan or being sold.