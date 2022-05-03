Ousmane Dembele’s blossoming means Barcelona won’t trigger option to buy Adama Traore

Adama Traore’s move to Barcelona hasn’t really worked out.

The Spaniard was signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season to serve as the starting right winger amidst the club’s attempts to sell Ousmane Dembele.

And in the beginning of his second stint at Camp Nou Adama did enjoy prominence, starting under Xavi Hernandez and playing well. But gradually Dembele fought his way back into the team and is now the undisputed starter on the right side of attack.

Barcelona aren’t going to pay €30m to sign Adama this summer.

Dembele missed Sunday evening’s defeat of Mallorca and Xavi still didn’t start Adama in his stead, going for a front three of Memphis Depay, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.

It was a decision, according to Marca, that’s underlined Adama’s lack of status at Camp Nou. Dembele has eleven assists to his name this season, numbers Adama simply can’t hold a candle to.

With this in mind, all of Barcelona’s efforts have been concentrated on renewing Dembele’s contract and preventing him from leaving on a free transfer when his current deal expires at the end of the season. Adama is considered an emergency option.

Dembele has been inconsistent throughout his five seasons at Camp Nou since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 but there are signs he’s put his well-documented injury problems behind him and is beginning to find his best form.

Barcelona, lacking spark and flair since Lionel Messi departed for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, could use a player of his quality.