Monaco have named their asking price for Real Madrid target Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid want to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

The French midfielder, currently at Monaco, is valued at €70m according to Diario AS. But Madrid aren’t the only suitor.

Also in the picture for the 22-year-old of Cameroonian descent include Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus. But Monaco’s asking price has cooled Madrid’ interest.

Madrid are keen to sign a replacement for Casemiro, a player who has no natural deputy in the squad. Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga have both played as the pivot but neither are viewed as the long-term heir to the Brazilian in that sitting position.

And so Los Blancos haven’t thrown in the towel in their pursuit of Tchouameni. The midfielder is represented by the same agent as Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and Madrid hope he will force Monaco to lower their asking price to between €50m and €60m.

Monaco are a selling club but they don’t sell cheap. They’ve done business with Madrid in the past, selling Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez to the Spanish giants after the 2014 World Cup for €80m. But Madrid won’t pay that kind of money for a pivot.

Born in Rouen in France, Tchouameni began his career with Bordeaux before securing a move to Monaco in 2020. He’s since made 92 first-team appearances for the southern French side, contributing six goals and six assists. He’s also earned eight caps for the French national team and scored one goal.

It’s expected he’ll start for Les Bleus beside Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.