Incredible Liverpool fight back ends Villarreal Champions League dreams

Liverpool brilliantly turned the tables in a wild Champions League second leg semi final tie, with three goals in the space of 12 minutes after an incredible first period for Villarreal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side snatched away the Yellow Submarine’s dream of a first ever Champions League final appearance, as they showed a trademark ruthlessness after the restart.

Boulaye Dia’s first Champions League goal set the stage for Villarreal inside the first 90 seconds in Castellon, before French star Francis Coquelin showed fantastic desire to get on the end of a cross and head home a second goal just before the interval.

However, with a potentially embarrassing exit on the cards for the Premier League giants, Klopp’s visitors completely flipped the script in the second 45 minutes.

Brazilian star Fabinho got the ball rolling just after the hour mark, as he slid home Mo Salah’s through ball before substitute Luis Diaz headed home to level the game on the night.

Liverpool’s quickfire response ended any chance of Villarreal reaching the final in Paris, as Sadio Mane pounced on a mistake by Geronimo Rulli to clinch the win for Klopp, before Etienne Capoue was dismissed late on for a frustrated second booking.

