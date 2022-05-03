David Alaba makes Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash despite Carlo Ancelotti’s comments

Real Madrid face Manchester City tomorrow evening.

Los Blancos welcome the Premier League side to the Santiago Bernabeu to contest the second leg of the Champions League semi-final. It’s as big a game as they come.

And Madrid are in a good mood going into the tie having won La Liga with four games to spare at the weekend following their 4-0 defeat of Espanyol at the Bernabeu.

City won by an identical scoreline against Leeds United at Elland Road, of course, and do hold the advantage of having won the first leg at the Etihad Stadium 4-3 before travelling to Spain.

Despite that, Madrid are confident they can pull off another comeback, just like they’ve done against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the last 16 and quarter-final of the competition.

And they’ve received a boost the night before the game according to Diario Sport. Despite Carlo Ancelotti saying David Alaba wouldn’t be fit for the game he was named in the squad.