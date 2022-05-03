Clement Lenglet likely to leave Barcelona for either Sevilla or the Premier League

Clement Lenglet looks likely to leave Barcelona this summer.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who claim the French centre-back is of interest to Sevilla and several Premier League clubs.

Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2018 for a fee of €36m. He was superb in his first season, forming a partnership with Gerard Pique at the centre of defence, and did well in his second season as well.

Since then, however, his level of performance has dropped and he’s since been supplanted by Ronald Araujo. This season, in fact, he’s become the fourth-choice centre-back under Xavi Hernandez.

Pique, Araujo and Eric Garcia are all preferred to him.

Barcelona have already closed an agreement for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen to also join next season and so it appears Lenglet’s days at Camp Nou are very much numbered.

Given his contract runs until the summer of 2026, however, it’s really down to the player to decide what he wants to do. Sevilla could be a good destination for him as he knows the club and it seems possible they could lose their two starting centre-backs (Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde) this summer transfer window.