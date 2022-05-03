Carlo Ancelotti confident Real Madrid can pull off another comeback against Manchester City

Real Madrid face Manchester City tomorrow evening.

Los Blancos welcome the Premier League side to the Santiago Bernabeu to contest the second leg of the Champions League semi-final. It’s as big a game as they come.

And Madrid are in a good mood going into the tie having won La Liga with four games to spare at the weekend following their 4-0 defeat of Espanyol at the Bernabeu.

City won by an identical scoreline against Leeds United at Elland Road, of course, and do hold the advantage of having won the first leg at the Etihad Stadium 4-3 before travelling to Spain.

Despite that, Madrid are confident they can pull off another comeback, just like they’ve done against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the last 16 and quarter-final of the competition.

“The team is well, motivated, concentrated,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said pre-match as carried by Mundo Deportivo.

“We have a great challenge, the opportunity to play another Champions League final. We know how difficult the match will be, but we are very confident. The tie is wide open. We have a small disadvantage and we want to fix it tomorrow.

“Two teams of great quality are going to face each other, different both individually and collectively. If you reach the semi-final, the final or win the Champions League, it’s not only because of your heart even though personality is an important part because it allows you to show the quality you have.

“There are many important aspects: individual quality, collective commitment. You need everything, just part of it isn’t enough in the Champions League. Winning tomorrow is not only a matter of the heart or the push that, as always, the Bernabeu will give.”