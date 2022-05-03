Barcelona remain determined to land a top-class centre-forward this summer

Barcelona plan to be active this summer transfer window.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who assert that La Blaugrana want to build a competitive squad capable of fighting for every title available under Xavi Hernandez in 2022/23.

The defence needs work, that’s a given, but so to is Barcelona’s desire to bring in a top-class centre-forward. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann have all left across the previous two seasons and the Catalan club are scoring less goals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has done well since joining from Arsenal during the January transfer window but he won’t be the main man. Asserting who will be, however, is a little tricky.

Erling Haaland was the number one target but he seems to be an impossible dream. Robert Lewandowski has also been floated but it seems that Bayern Munich won’t let him leave until his contract with the Bavarian club expires in the summer of 2023.

Mohamed Salah has also been mentioned, as has Romelu Lukaku. The former’s Liverpool contract expires in the summer of 2023 and the latter has endured a nightmarish stint with Chelsea.