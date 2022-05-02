Villarreal star Pau Torres has fielded questions about his future and the Premier League.

The centre-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Villarreal amid impressive performances over the last couple of years.

Torres has impressed for club and country, winning the Europa League with Villarreal, while also reaching the semi-finals with Spain at Euro 2020.

The centre-back played more games than anyone else in Europe’s top five leagues last season.

And he has continued his impressive performances in the Champions League this season.

Last summer, Villarreal accepted an offer from Tottenham for Torres, but he decided to stay to play for his hometown club in the Champions League.

This summer, it’s expected a departure will happen, especially with left-sided centre-backs often being in demand.

But for the moment, he is focused on nothing more than Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg with Liverpool.

Asked about the Premier League and his future in today’s press conference, he responded: “It’s a great level. I am going to play a semi final with the team of my city, of my village and there is no doubt in what matters more to me.

“Mi future? The semi-final is more important.

“You have to enjoy because this has only been lived one previous time in the history of the club.”