Villarreal are sweating on the fitness of a key player ahead of their Champions League date with Liverpool.

Unai Emery‘s men head into Tuesday night’s second and home leg with Liverpool with a two-goal deficit.

They have a huge task ahead of them, but given their surprise second leg performances already this season in the Champions League, they have reason to believe.

The potential return of star man Gerard Moreno is another reason, while Raul Albiol and Francis Coquelin look set to shake off knocks from the first leg at Anfield.

There is, however, big concern around another star player in Arnaut Danjuma.

The Yellows said they had rested Danjuma over the weekend for a defeat to Alaves.

But they are now saying that the Dutchman has discomfort in the same foot that kept him out for weeks earlier in the season.

Danjuma has scored 16 times this season, including six Champions League goals, and should he miss out, it would be a huge blow for Emery and Villarreal.