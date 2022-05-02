Valencia flatly deny reports they’ve reached an agreement to sell Carlos Soler to Barcelona

Valencia have hit back at reports Carlos Soler is joining Barcelona.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo.

They claim that the club have flatly denied Diario AS’ report that an agreement for the player’s transfer has been reached for a fee in the region of €20m.

Valencia claimed that they’re intent on convincing Soler, 25, to extend his contract at Mestalla. His current deal expires in 2023.

But that hasn’t quelled speculation.

And given Barcelona have already closed the signing of Franck Kessie from Milan on a free transfer Soler’s arrival would mean one of their midfielders would have to depart for pastures new.

That would be Frenkie de Jong.

Soler is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt and has spent his entire career with Valencia. He’s provided 35 goals and 31 assists for Los Che in the 219 games he’s played for them and has also managed to earn six caps for the Spanish national team.