Real Madrid have not made their mind up over Marcelo’s future, according to reports.

After 15 years, the Brazilian full-back is headed through the exit doors as things stand, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Marcelo won yet another title to become the most decorated Real Madrid star in history on Saturday when Los Blancos won the La Liga title.

He cut a joyous figure as he placed the scarf on the head of Diosa Cibeles, as is tradition from the club’s captains after trophy success.

Knowing it could be his final year at the club, Marcelo was understandably elated with the achievement of winning another league title.

But this show may not be over just yet.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid have not yet decided whether they will offer Marcelo one more year.

They are said to be weighing up the option of extending the 33-year-old’s deal, with no clear decision made yet.

The same can’t be said of the two other players out of contract, in Gareth Bale and Isco Alarcon, who will both leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.