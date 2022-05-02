Real Madrid are set to be without one of their starting centre-backs for the visit of Manchester City.

Los Blancos are preparing for their Champions League second leg with Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

After wrapping up the La Liga title on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti‘s men will need to overcome a one-goal deficit against the Premier League table toppers following a narrow defeat in what was a thrilling first leg.

It will be a big task for Real Madrid, but one they have already shown they are capable of, managing comebacks earlier in the competition.

But they won’t be helped by the likely absence of key centre-back David Alaba.

Alaba has been key for Real Madrid this season after arriving on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, and it looks as though he is going to miss the second leg.

As detailed by Cope via Mundo Deportivo, Alaba is said to have suffered a ‘fibrillar rupture’ and is more than likely to miss the City clash having missed the weekend’s clash Espanyol.

It’s likely Nacho Fernandez will deputise in the middle if Alaba does miss out as expected.