Quique Sanchez Flores praises Manuel Pellegrini for the superb job he’s done at Real Betis

Real Betis travel to Getafe this evening for a crucial game.

Los Verdiblancos won the Copa del Rey last weekend at La Cartuja, beating Valencia in the final in a penalty shoot-out.

But their season isn’t over yet. The Seville side are four points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid in La Liga and could cut that to a single point should they secure an away victory this evening.

Atletico were abysmal on Saturday evening against Athletic Club, losing 2-0 to Los Leones at San Mames. They face a tough run-in so Betis have a golden chance to break into that top four.

Getafe are 15th and four points clear of the relegation zone. Victory for them could virtually make them safe from the drop.

Quique Sanchez Flores is expected to set up in a 3-5-2.

David Soria will start in goal behind a back three of Stefan Mitrovic, Okay Yokuslu and Djene Dakonam.

Mauro Arambarri will start in the centre of midfield with Oscar and Nemanja Maksimovic either side of him. They’ll be flanked by Damian Suarez to the right and Mathias Olivera to the left.

Borja Mayoral and Enes Unal are expected to lead the line.

Manuel Pellegrini is expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1.

Claudio Bravo will start in goal behind a back four of Hector Bellerin, German Pezzella, Victor Ruiz and Alex Moreno.

William Carvalho and Guido Rodriguez will sit in a double-pivot behind a trident of Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir and Juanmi.

Borja Iglesias is expected to lead the line.

“We believe that Betis are living their best season for many years and we know how big they are historically,” Quique said pre-match in comments carried by Marca.

“We also know what they’ve been in these last ten years and how this is their best season. We saw up close what a desperate club they were, investing a lot but not getting it right.

“Since Pellegrini came the project is different, the team has grown. They’re winning titles, rubbing shoulders with the historical teams of the club.

“Our rivals don’t have to pretend humility.

“They’re going to come with the desire to win. We’ll congratulate them on the Copa and from then on we’re staunch enemies.”