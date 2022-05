Manuel Pellegrini says ambitious Real Betis’ season doesn’t end with the Copa del Rey

Real Betis travel to Getafe this evening for a crucial game.

Los Verdiblancos won the Copa del Rey last weekend at La Cartuja, beating Valencia in the final in a penalty shoot-out.

But their season isn’t over yet. The Seville side are four points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid in La Liga and could cut that to a single point should they secure an away victory this evening.

Atletico were abysmal on Saturday evening against Athletic Club, losing 2-0 to Los Leones at San Mames. They face a tough run-in so Betis have a golden chance to break into that top four.

Getafe are 15th and four points clear of the relegation zone. Victory for them could virtually make them safe from the drop.

Quique Sanchez-Flores is expected to set up in a 3-5-2.

David Soria will start in goal behind a back three of Stefan Mitrovic, Okay Yokuslu and Djene Dakonam.

Mauro Arambarri will start in the centre of midfield with Oscar and Nemanja Maksimovic either side of him. They’ll be flanked by Damian Suarez to the right and Mathias Olivera to the left.

Borja Mayoral and Enes Unal are expected to lead the line.

Manuel Pellegrini is expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1.

Claudio Bravo will start in goal behind a back four of Hector Bellerin, German Pezzella, Victor Ruiz and Alex Moreno.

William Carvalho and Guido Rodriguez will sit in a double-pivot behind a trident of Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir and Juanmi.

Borja Iglesias is expected to lead the line.

“It’s been a special week, we can’t deny it,” Pellegrini said pre-match in comments carried by Marca. “The mental state was high and hectic and we’re now coming back to reality.

“We’ve been taking measures this week to return to being the same competitive Betis we were before winning the Copa. The season doesn’t end with the Copa. We can still qualify for the Champions League and we’re going to push for that.”