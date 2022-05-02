Jurgen Klopp has confirmed an injury absentee ahead of his side’s Champions League semi-final second leg with Villarreal.

Liverpool established a commanding lead in the first leg of the tie, winning 2-0 at Anfield last week.

In red-hot form, the Reds have a foot in the Champions League final. but they have a job to finish in Castellon.

Having produced stunning second leg performances against Juventus and Bayern Munich already this season, Villarreal will be full of belief despite their deficit.

And Liverpool will know they need to be careful as they look to negotiate their way through to the Paris final.

They won’t be helped, however, by the absence of frontman Roberto Firmino, who will remain out, Klopp has confirmed.

“Bobby [Firmino] is now running,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“He will travel with us but will not be in the squad yet.

“But we hope sooner rather than later. We also had issues with a stomach bug, but they are all back.”

Fortunately for Liverpool, they still have attacking options aplenty available, including the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Villarreal will still have their hands full as they look to create danger at the other end of the pitch, needing to score at least twice.