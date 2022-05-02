Jurgen Klopp claims Thiago Alcantara could play for any team in the world

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed the form of Spanish star Thiago Alcantara in 2022.

Klopp’s side are chasing a possible quadruple of major trophies next month ahead of facing Villarreal in their Champions League semi final second leg tomorrow.

Former Barcelona schemer Thiago has rediscovered his sensational best at Anfield this season after an injury disrupted start to life at Liverpool in 2020/21.

Thiago's first half by numbers vs. Man Utd: 100% take-on success

98% pass accuracy

68 touches

60 passes attempted

59 passes completed

6 final third entries

5/5 long balls

4 duels contested

3 duels won

3 chances created

2 tackles It's all too easy for him. 🎨 pic.twitter.com/p7SZp9g5aC — Squawka (@Squawka) April 19, 2022

Klopp has relied on the 31-year-old as a key player in their season run-in, as one of the first names on his team sheet in 2022, and he is in no doubt on his world class ability.

“In the shape he is in, Thiago could play for any team in the world”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

“Not only would he play in it, he would be the outstanding footballer in it.

“All Thiago needs is to be fit and to gain some rhythm, then he shows his best.

“As long as he’s in the right shape, he shows everyone how good he is.”

Despite his return to the heights of running games at both Premier League and Champions League level, Thiago is not first choice for Luis Enrique and Spain.

La Roja have already sealed their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but Thiago has not completed 90 minutes for the national team in over two years.

“Spain have a lot of options and are an incredibly talented team”, added Klopp.

“At this moment, Thiago is showing his best football and is an outstanding footballer.”