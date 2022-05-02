Chelsea plotting summer move for Sevilla’s €80m-rated centre-back Jules Kounde

Chelsea like the cut of Jules Kounde’s gib.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who asserts they are considering a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel has admired the Sevilla centre-back for two years and pushed hard to sign him last summer only for Sevilla to hold out. The Andalusian club want €80m for the Frenchman.

Chelsea are going to lose both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen – the former to Real Madrid and the latter to Barcelona – this close-season. They need another defender.

And Kounde is on a list believed to be three or four names long.

Sevilla, with 28 goals conceded, boast the meanest defence in La Liga and Kounde is a large part of that. He’s developed a relationship with Diego Carlos that’s among the best in Europe.

He’s been consistently excellent at the Sanchez-Pizjuan since he arrived from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019. Sevilla are currently third in the league table but he’s not one of the reasons they’ve been unable to push for the title – their offence is.

Kounde, 23, has made 129 appearances for Los Nervionenses since joining the club, contributing eight goals and three assists. He’s also become a full French international, earning nine caps.

Transfermarkt value him at €60m.