Bayern Munich squad in hot water after some of them fly to Ibiza after losing to Mainz

There’s been an episode of controversy at Bayern Munich.

The German side won their tenth consecutive Bundesliga title last weekend but followed that up with a 3-1 defeat to tenth-placed Mainz. After the game a large part of the squad went to Ibiza.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that the mid-season expedition to the Spanish island hasn’t gone down well.

Bayern have endured a disappointing campaign, all told.

They won the Bundesliga but were knocked out of the DFB Pokal by Borussia Monchengladbach, losing 5-0. They were dumped out of the Champions League by Villarreal in the quarter-final.

So heading to the Balearic Islands has caused a little controversy.

The players apparently flew there on a private plane right after the Mainz game and will return on Tuesday. Some, including club captain Manuel Neuer, stayed put in Bavaria.

Lothar Matthaus, a legend of the club, has spoken out about the incident. He said that he would have had no problem with them taking a holiday had they beaten Mainz but to do so after losing sends the wrong message altogether.

