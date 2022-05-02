Bayern Munich are fully confident of retaining Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Lewandowski has been linked with a move to Barcelona amid uncertainty over his future in Bavaria.

The superstar striker is out of contract in 2023, and if he does not want to pena a new deal, Bayern could be forced to sell him this summer.

And with no deal agreed yet, there has been talk of Barca looking to take advantage of the situation.

But if you ask Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness, there is no chance of the striker departing this summer.

As cited by Sport, he said: “I assume one hundred percent that Robert Lewandowski will play for Bayern next season.”

That could be a blow for Barcelona, though, they are not likely to be confident of their chances of snapping up Lewandowski in any case.

Bayern are always going to be likely to be put up a fight to keep one of the best players in the world.