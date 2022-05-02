Barcelona have received a boost in their potential bid to land Wolves star Ruben Neves this summer.

The midfielder is said to be on Barca‘s shortlist as Xavi Hernandez looks to improve the middle of the park over the summer.

Neves is said to be a target for a number of clubs, with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United being linked.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has hinted that it could take as much as £100million to sign Neves this summer.

That could put him out of Barca’s price range, but Wolves are likely to be more inclined to sell the Portuguese star to a club outside the Premier League, if they do find themselves in a position where they have to sell him.

According Sport, Barca are indeed interested in Neves, and in a fresh boost, they are said to be the midfielder’s preferred option.

The problem is that there is the small matter of a transfer fee to be worked out before a deal can be done.

And with Neves under contract until 2024 at Molineux, Barca will have their work cut out.