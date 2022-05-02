Barcelona reach agreement to sign Carlos Soler as Frenkie de Jong’s replacement

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Carlos Soler.

That’s according to Diario AS, who claim that La Blaugrana have closed a deal with Valencia to sign Soler for €20m in the summer.

Soler’s contract at Mestalla expires in the summer of 2023 and he’s considered to be Frenkie de Jong’s replacement. Despite Xavi Hernandez’s public backing of Frenkie, Barcelona want to sell him.

The Dutchman, valued at about €70m, is wanted by Manchester United and Bayern Munich as well as other Premier League clubs.

Barcelona have liked Soler for a while and initially wanted him to run his contract down with Valencia before signing him on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

But now things have changed and they want him now.

The deal would see Barcelona turn a profit of about €50m and still leave Xavi with six high-class central midfielders in his squad: Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Soler, Franck Kessie and Nico Gonzalez. Busquets and Pedri would be the two first-choices.

Soler is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt and has spent his entire career with Valencia. He’s provided 35 goals and 31 assists for Los Che in the 219 games he’s played for them and has also managed to earn six caps for the Spanish national team.