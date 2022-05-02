Antonio Rudiger will sign his contract with Real Madrid in the coming days

Real Madrid are close to signing Antonio Rudiger.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the German centre-back will sign his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu in the coming days. He’ll sign a four-year deal.

The agreement has been reached on commission and other important elements. Carlo Ancelotti is thought to have been pivotal in getting the deal over the line – he really wanted him.

Rudiger’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of this season and he’ll be joining Madrid as a free agent. There’s already a strong stable of centre-backs at the Bernabeu with David Alaba, Eder Militao and Nacho already in place.

Rudiger, 29, is rated at €35m by Transfermarkt and will be a big loss at Stamford Bridge. Not only is he a fine player in his own right but he’s also an influential voice in the dressing room.

Rudiger joined Chelsea in 2017 and has won everything there is to win aside from the Premier League. He’s played 198 games for Chelsea, contributing 12 goals and seven assists, and has also earned 50 caps for the German national team.

Los Blancos will hope that he has a similar impact at the Bernabeu as Alaba, who they signed on a free transfer from Bayern Munich last summer. He’s been superb this season.