Xavi hails Ansu Fati as Barcelona’s future No.9

Xavi has revealed his long term plans for Ansu Fati following the La Masia star’s return to first team action.

Fati has endured an injury wrecked 16 months with persistent knee and hamstring problems for the Spanish international.

However, following a carefully monitored recovery programme after Xavi’s arrival, Fati made his first La Liga appearance since November with a late cameo in their 2-1 win over Mallorca.

A sight for sore eyes! 😍 Ansu Fati is back on the pitch for Barcelona for the first time since November 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ZTFs8PT6eI — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) May 1, 2022

“I am very happy with him. He’s made an effort to be ready for the final stretch of the season”, as per reports from Marca.

“He makes a difference, he’s special, but we must take care of him.”

Fati’s return to full fitness could have a key impact on Barcelona’s summer transfer business with the 19-year-old offering a potential option as world class goal scorer.

If Fati can realise his potential, Xavi has an ideal candidate to spearhead his front line for a decade in Catalonia, and he is confident the teenager can recapture his old form.

“I’ve tested him out as a No.9, because I think he has to play in the penalty area.

“He’s a special player, who scores goals. They hit him accidentally and go in.

“I see him more as a No.9, than a winger. He doesn’t have the pace or physical ability back yet, but he’s happy.”

Barcelona go to Top Four rivals Real Betis next weekend, as they aim to wrap up a Champions League spot, before ending the campaign with matches against Celta Vigo, Getafe and Villarreal.

Images via Getty Images