(WATCH) Sergio Busquets wonder strike doubles Barcelona’s advantage over Mallorca

Barcelona have doubled their advantage to 2-0 immediately after restart at home to Mallorca in Sunday night La Liga action.

La Blaugrana are on track to open up a gap between themselves and their Champions League rivals in the end of season run-in this month.

Xavi’s charges have been in control from the off at the Camp Nou with Memphis Depay netting his first league goal since March 6, to hand them a first half lead.

However, there has been no let up by the home side after the break, with skipper Sergio Busquets netting his first Camp Nou league goal since 2019 on 53 minutes.

Busquets with his left through the traffic 👏 pic.twitter.com/WzGNuyyRIJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 1, 2022

Mallorca failed to clear their lines on the edge of the box and the Spanish international tiptoed through to blast home a rare goal.

If Barcelona secure a win in this tie, the Catalans have a two point lead over Sevilla, in the race for second place, with four league games left in 2021/22.

